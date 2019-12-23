Akure pastor remanded in prison over missing baby

Alfa Babatunde, the General Overseer of Sotitobire Miracle Center in Akure has been remanded at Olokuta Correctional Centre after being arraigned before an Akure magistrate’s court on two counts of felony and kidnap.

The Akure Prophet who was arraigned alongside six others; Omodara Olayinka Margaret Oyebola, Grace Ogunjobi, Egunjobi Motunrayo, Esther Kayode and Peter Anjorin over Gold Kolawole the one-year-old boy who went missing in his church, will be in prison until January 14 which is the next adjourned date.

It was further learnt that one of the suspects, M. Anjorin was accused of destroying and secretly taking away vital evidence that could have aided speedy investigation in respect of the missing boy, an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 123 of the Criminal Code and Cap 37 Laws of Ondo State.

Members of the church wept openly as Babatunde was ordered into a van better known as “Black Maria” at the end of Monday’s court session.