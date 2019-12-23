Brother finds his long-lost sister within hours after sharing her photo on Twitter

By
Headliners
-
0
2


Twitter has done it again as a boy who took to the platform to share a photo of his long-lost sister found her within hours.

 

@Season98_ shared a photo of the sister and wrote: “I literally need yall help. I have a sister I haven’t seen in years, ever since my dad passed on, I’m in a situation where I doubt if she’s here with us or not.. please retweet till I find her PLEASE..”

 

Brother finds his long-lost sister within hours after sharing her photo on Twitter

 

He added: “I was 5-6 years old when I saw her for the last time …

 

“I don’t even know what the fuck is happening on my father’s side of the family…. I have shit load of cousins, uncles etc but im just looking for my sister…”

 

Brother finds his long-lost sister within hours after sharing her photo on Twitter

 

Some Twitter users recognized the face in the photo and they began tagging the Twitter user who looks like the long-lost sister.

 

Brother finds his long-lost sister within hours after sharing her photo on Twitter

Brother finds his long-lost sister within hours after sharing her photo on Twitter

 

Turns out they were right and Twitter user @MelMadiba responded: “Hey. I think I’m your sister.”

 

Brother finds his long-lost sister within hours after sharing her photo on Twitter

 

Below are more tweets from the sister.

 

Brother finds his long-lost sister within hours after sharing her photo on Twitter

Brother finds his long-lost sister within hours after sharing her photo on Twitter

Brother finds his long-lost sister within hours after sharing her photo on Twitter

 

 

 

 



Source: Linda Ikeji

