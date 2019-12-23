Brother finds his long-lost sister within hours after sharing her photo on Twitter

Twitter has done it again as a boy who took to the platform to share a photo of his long-lost sister found her within hours.

@Season98_ shared a photo of the sister and wrote: “I literally need yall help. I have a sister I haven’t seen in years, ever since my dad passed on, I’m in a situation where I doubt if she’s here with us or not.. please retweet till I find her PLEASE..”

He added: “I was 5-6 years old when I saw her for the last time …

“I don’t even know what the fuck is happening on my father’s side of the family…. I have shit load of cousins, uncles etc but im just looking for my sister…”

Some Twitter users recognized the face in the photo and they began tagging the Twitter user who looks like the long-lost sister.

Turns out they were right and Twitter user @MelMadiba responded: “Hey. I think I’m your sister.”

Below are more tweets from the sister.