Fire razes Ekiosa market in Benin (video)

A tragic incident occurred today in Benin as the popular Ekiosa market was razed down by fire.

Facebook user, Zion Ose who shared a video from the scene of the incident, alleged that the State’s Fire Service who were notified of the incident said they didn’t have water.

He wrote;

Ekiosa market, Benin, on fire. Over 1hour and there’s still no sign of fire service men. They said they don’t have water. Yet, over 30billion has been budgeted for the renovation of a building for fools! Truth is, Nigeria is a mess. A joke. A murderer! You need to hear the sound of this raging fire like it’s war.

However the Edo State government who confirmed the incident, said they are investigating allegations of suspected arson over the market fire.

According to the Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy Mr. Crusoe Osagie, the increased fire incidents in markets around Benin metropolis may bear political connotation.

The…