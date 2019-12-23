Former NFL player Chris Ogbonnaya proposes to his girlfriend, Jeanine Juliano (Photos)

Former American football running back, Christopher Ogbonnaya is engaged to his white girlfriend, Jeanine Juliano.

The 33-year-old took to Instagram to share photos of himself proposing to his stunning partner during a romantic outing in Lotte, New York Palace.

He simply captioned the post: ‘ YES.’

His wife to be, Jeanine Juliano also shared similar photos to her Instagram page and wrote:

‘YES.YES.YES 100 million times over. Yesterday was something out of a hallmark movie and couldn’t have been more perfect. You are the most perfect thoughtful and extraordinary man, I can not believe someone would ever do all this for me. And that everyone I know was in on it and had been keeping this a secret for the past month!!! I CANNOT WAIT TO BE YOUR WIFE!!!!

Chris Ogbonnaya, whose dad is of Nigerian descent played college football at the University of Texas. Ogbonnaya also played for the Houston Texans, Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers, and New York Giants. On June…