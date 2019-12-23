Four nabbed for robbing female tricyclist in Anambra

Four suspected tricycle snatchers have been arrested by the Anambra State Police Command at their hideout in Oba, Idemili South local government area of the state.

The suspects who allegedly robbed their female victim Adaobi Obuegbe of her tricycle at Okpoko in Ogbaru local government area, were identified as Chinedu Nwokwu (20) Chukwudi Ezebilo (27), Nwafor Uba (24) and Ugochukwu Ekechi (21).

The snatched tricycle, a locally made double barrel pistol, locally made revolver pistol, 2 rounds of .9mm ammunition, three cartridges and two expended cartridges were recovered from the suspects.

Anambra State Police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed confirmed the arrest and also disclosed that two other suspected fraudsters were nabbed at Upper Iweka, Onitsha.

He said;