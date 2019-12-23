Gunmen abduct Bayelsa commissioner’s 6-year-old son

The six year old son of Nengi Talbot, the Bayelsa Commissioner for Water Resources, has been kidnapped by four gunmen who stormed his home on Sunday night December 22nd.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the state police command, Ainim Butswat, said the gunmen stormed Nengi’ home at about 10.30pm and whisked his son, Antonio Talbot, away. Butswat said efforts are being made to rescue the boy and also arrest his abductors.