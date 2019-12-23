Harrysong shades Timaya over comment about Nigerian celebrities who wear fake designers

Harrysong dropped a shade for Timaya with an Instagram post he shared about the price of his jacket, days after the ‘Plantain seller’ crooner called out Nigerian celebrities for wearing fake designers.

Harrysong who shared a photo of his jacket which costs £2,300 added that he will also be wearing a shirt which costs N50k because it is his body. He concluded by stating one shouldn’t forget his or her roots.

