Kim Kardashian gifts the female members of her family bum workout machines for Christmas

Kim Kardashian is interested in seeing that the female members of her family have the perfect butt so she’s gifted them bum workout machines for Christmas.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star gifted her sisters and their mother the DB Method machines.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the 39-year-old said: “I got my sisters and my mom a Christmas present but I got myself one too. I’m working out right now and I’m gonna open this and show you guys what I got them. I hope my sisters and mom will like this!”

Kim also demonstrated by having her personal trainer Melissa Alcantra giving it a go.

She added: “Melissa’s testing it out. It’s the DB method and this is what I got my sisters, all my sisters and my mum, for one of their Christmas presents. God I feel it in my butt a lot. They’re getting them today.”

Momager Kris took to social media to share the fitness gift she received.

Sharing a video of the machine, which was wrapped in a huge red bow,…