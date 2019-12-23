Nobody has appointed US policeman of the world – Femi Adesina speaks on inclusion of Nigeria in list of religious intolerant nations

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina has criticized US’ inclusion of Nigeria in a “Special Watch List (SWL)” of countries that have engaged in or tolerated “severe violations of religious freedom”.

The Presidential spokesperson who spoke on Channels TV Sunday Politics, stated that nobody appointed US as policeman of the world. He also urged the Donald Trump government and other foreign nations to focus on its own issues and stop meddling in Nigerian affairs, as doing business does not mean disrespecting the soveriegnty of a nation.

Adesina said;

“The United States itself has a lot to chew solving its own problems not to talk of poke-nosing into another country. Nobody has appointed them the policeman of the world. Let them face their own issue.”

Femi Adesina also insisted that the US Secretary of States, Mike Pompeo does not have a clear understanding of things happening here in the country. According to…