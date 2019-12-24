Dickson had plans of joining APC but he was blocked by Sylva

Governor Nyesom Wike who has been enmeshed in a heated exchange with Governor Seriake Dickson, has accused the outgoing Bayelsa State Governor of concluding plans of joining the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking at a press conference in Port Harcourt on Monday December 23, Wike alleged that Dickson had plans of joining the APC to avoid getting prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission after leaving office.

The Rivers State Governor further disclosed that Dickson’s plan was crashed by the minister of state for petroleum Timipre Sylva.

He said;

“Dickson concluded plans to join the APC. Timipre Sylva and Heineken Lokpobiri blocked him. He knew I have strength, he would have consulted me. “Dickson colluded with these people so that EFCC will not arrest him when he leaves Government. If you like, carry any level of propaganda, I will protect the interest of Rivers State.”

Governor Wike also claimed that his Bayelsa State…