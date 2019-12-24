I am fine and all issues are being addressed at the appropriate level

House of Representatives member and owner of popular Lagos nightclub Quilox, Shina Peller has addressed his arrest shortly after being granted bail by the Lagos State Police Command.

The lawmaker who was arrested and detained for allegedly mobilising thugs to invade a police station after the vehicles of some of his club’s customers were towed for obstructing the free flow of traffic in Lagos state, thanked everyone for the outpour of love and support.

Shina Peller also disclosed that he is fine and in good spirit as all issues are now being addressed at the appropriate level. He also disclosed that he is heading to Iseyin in Oyo State to spend Christmas with his constituents.

He wrote on Instagram;