Lil Kesh falls on stage ‘Twice’ during Olamide’s ‘Made In Lagos concert

Video: Lil Kesh falls on stage

Last night, Olamide held the 6th edition of #OLIC at Eko Atlantic City and one of the talking points from the event was Lil Kesh’s epic fall on stage ‘twice’.

 

According to eye witnesses, fans had poured water on the stage, making it slippery and during Lil Kesh’s performance, he fell down twice in quick succession.

 

See the video below…





Source: Linda Ikeji

