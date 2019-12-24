Nigerian man narrates how he was allegedly shot, attacked with machete, hammers, sticks by 11 hoodlums but the weapons didn’t penetrate his body

A Nigerian man, Ray Morphy has narrated how eleven boys allegedly invaded his home 20 years ago and attacked him after disabling his guards.
He claimed that the assailants shot at him but the local pistol jumped into his hand and the bullet went off in another direction.
According to Morphy, his attackers didn’t give up. They pummelled him with hammers, machete, sticks but the weapons allegedly did not cut his body.
#Memories !
I HAVE NO ODESHI!
Twenty years ago, at about 1am, 11 boys jumped the fence into my compound, disabled my guards and shot at my dogs. If you know dogs, you will understand!
The ruckus woke me up. Instantly alert, I sized up the situation and reckoned I had to use my head.
They demanded entrance into my house or they would break in through the door, window or wall. I let them in because I could see that they had house breaking tools.
So started that ordeal twenty years ago! They hit my shoulders with Monday hammers and my arms went numb and…
Source: Linda Ikeji