Nigerian man narrates how he was allegedly shot, attacked with machete, hammers, sticks by 11 hoodlums but the weapons didn’t penetrate his body

A Nigerian man, Ray Morphy has narrated how eleven boys allegedly invaded his home 20 years ago and attacked him after disabling his guards.

He claimed that the assailants shot at him but the local pistol jumped into his hand and the bullet went off in another direction.

According to Morphy, his attackers didn’t give up. They pummelled him with hammers, machete, sticks but the weapons allegedly did not cut his body.

Read below: