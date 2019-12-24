No date fixed for reopening of land borders

The Nigerian government has disclosed that there is no date yet for reopening of land borders which were closed in August 2019.

Minister of state for industry, trade and investment, Mariam Katagum said the date for reopening of the land borders will be announced after a joint patrol team setup by Nigeria and its neighbours submits its recommendations.

The Minister who revealed that the statement will reveal if Benin Republic and Niger Republic have complied with trade protocols of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), added that the joint team is made up of customs, air force and other security agencies of the countries.

She said;