Prince Harry and Meghan Markle release family Christmas card with baby Archie taking centre stage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s family Christmas card has been released and their son Archie took centre stage.

The enchanting family photo shows the Duke and Duchess of Sussex laughing as they pose in front of a Christmas tree while Archie’ shows in the foreground of the image as he stares down the camera lens.

“”Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from our family to yours,” was written on the card.

The festive black and white card was shared on social media by the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust on Monday night with the caption: “Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone!”