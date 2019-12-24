Prince Odi Okojie opens five star luxury hotel and resort in Abule Egba

Business man and philanthropist Prince Odianosen Okojie welcomed guests to the opening of his 5 star hotel, Henod Luxury Hotels and Resort in mainland, Lagos. The facilities include lodging, a pool bar, a premium multi-purpose event hall and an ultra modern night club.

The resort hotel rumoured to be worth over 500 million naira, is situated in the heart of the mainland; 12/14, Akintola street, Abule Egba. Henod Luxury Hotels brings a premium, deluxe hospitality experience to the visitors and residents on the mainland.

Guests at the opening included his superstar wife Mercy Johnson Okojie, Former governor Edo state and National APC Chairman Adams Oshiomhole; represented by Hon. Victor Eboigbe, Federal commissioner, representing Edo State at the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC)as well as other VIP guests and friends.

With amazing season discounts available, book your reservation at www.henodluxuryhotels.



