PURE (People United Reaching Everyone) Charity Outreach And Business Dinner/Elevate Tour Grand Finale

PURE (People United Reaching Everyone); is an organization aimed to provide safe, effective, top-of-the-line products to support personal health goals. They usually have events to reach the needy and less privilege in the society to make them be part of the larger society with various provisions at different times.

Recently on the 12th of December, 2019, PURE once again demonstrated love for the people via an event they tagged Pure Heart Community Charity Outreach. It made this end of the year quite interesting and loaded with love and the excitement for people living around Moshalashi, Agege Lagos.

Living to it’s purpose of empowering others to become the best version of themselves, PURE brought out the best in the people with a ray of light and hope.

The outreach which is a means of bringing smiles to the faces of many who ordinarily feel left out of the season of love was indeed a classic event. It was indeed a joyous moment for the beneficiaries whose…