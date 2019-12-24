Sad photo of a young hawker forced to endure cold, hunger at night because he was allegedly warned by his aunt not return home until all the oranges are sold off

The young boy was reportedly spotted by a Facebook user in Awka, Anambra state capital.

“What an unfair world. This night as I was entering a popular eatery to feed the worms in my stomach, I beheld this boy of ten years dozing beside the oranges he sells. After taking this pic, I nudged him and when he came awake, I began to ask questions. The summary of what he said is this: he’s from Abakaliki and lives with an aunt in Awka. He’s in primary school. He sells oranges which his aunt has decreed that he must finish selling or else he dare not return home. Thus, even at night when he should be home resting, he’s still on the road trying and hoping to sell all he has on the tray. Tonight, he was tired and shivering in the harmattan cold. He therefore decided to take a nap, as pictured, before continuing to hawk. He told me his aunt maltreats him too. I thought of how to help him and decided to buy all the oranges in order to set him free. He had to follow me to where I parked to keep…