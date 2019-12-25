Arewa Twitter users call out Saudi Arabia for banning marriage of persons under 18 years

A number of Twitter users from Northern Nigeria have expressed outrage after the Saudi Ministry of Justice announced the prohibition of marriage of persons under 18 years.

Saudi Arabia set 18 years as the minimum age for marriage, the Saudi Gazette reports.

This development angered some Muslims from northern Nigeria and they condemned this move.

Twitter user @AY_Zarewa said this move will increase fornication among young people and he warned that such laws should not be brought to Nigeria. He also prayed that the law banning underage marriage in Saudi will be reversed.

He tweeted:

Saudi Arabia decision to ban under 18 marriage is totally wrong. What for? The world is coming to an end if Muslim countries will finalize terrible decision like this. Not Only Arewa Twitter, alot of Saudi based Scholars will go against it.

The decision will be reversed ISA.

He added: “

Marriage has been copacetic for centuries. It’s your choice to marry 16 year old girl,…