Beautiful Christmas card photos featuring The Okoyes, The Yobos and others

Here are beautiful Christmas card photos of some celebrities and their families.

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie and her family.

Music executive, Jude Okoye and his family.

Nollywood actress, Uchenna Nnanna-Maduka and her family

Former Nigerian footballer, Joseph Yobo and his family

Nollywood actress, Lilian Esoro and her son, Jayden.

Singer Paul Okoye’s wife Anita and their children

Fashion Enterpreneur, Toyin Lawani and her son, Lordmain

Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari and her family

Gay rights activist, Bisi Alimi and his husband Anthony.