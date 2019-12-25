Deji Adeyanju’s health reportedly worsens, flown abroad after being beaten by hoodlums

Deji Adeyanju who suffered injuries after being beaten by hoodlums during a #FreedomRally in front of the National Human Rights Commission on Monday December 23, has been flown abroad for medical treatment.

The activist who alongside others was protesting against the rearrest and detention of Omoyele Sowore, was reportedly struggling to breathe after being left with deep cuts all over his body.

Deji has reportedly been flown to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where he would be receiving comprehensive medical treatment.