Dismissed soldier and gang members arrested for plotting to rob a bank

A dismissed soldier and members of his gang have been arrested in Ibadan, Oyo State capital by operatives of the Inspector General of Police Special Tactical Squad (IGP – STS), attached to the Ogun State Police Command while on their way to rob a bank in Ekiti State.

The suspects identified as Adebamji Bamgboye, Matthew Olagoke, Ahmed Abdulahi, Johnson Ojo and Adebanjo Bamidele were paraded before newsmen on Tuesday December 24, by Oyo State’s Commissioner of Police Kenneth Ebrimson.

Three shot guns, 20 live cartridges, three identity cards, four Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards, seven phones, an expended cartridge and charms were recovered from the gang headed by a dismissed corporal in the Army, Adebamji Bamgboye.

The gang which allegedly specializes in robbing filling stations, banks, university hostels, were intercepted at New Gbagi Market, along the Ibadan-Ife expressway in Ibadan where their vehicle was flagged down for a search.

Confessing…