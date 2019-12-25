Masquerade allegedly arrested in Anambra state (video)

Masquerade allegedly arrested in Anambra state lindaikejisblogA video which has gone viral on social media captured moment a masquerade was arrested by police officers.  Media personality, Gwen Divy Ifeson who shared the video revealed that the incident occurred in Anambra State.  She wrote;  Masquerade arrested in Anambra, Aru      View this post on Instagram         Masquerade allegedly arrested in Anambra stateA post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial) on Dec 25, 2019 at 10:28am PSTThe post Masquerade allegedly arrested in Anambra state (video) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.



Source: Linda Ikeji

