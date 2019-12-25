President Buhari frees 19 inmates including a 75-year-old man and his son

A Committee on Correctional Service Decongestion and Reforms, working on behalf of President Buhari has released 19 inmates including a 75-year-old man and his son.

The septuagenarian was released from the Kuje Medium Security Correctional Centre, FCT Abuja. The man and his son had spent 13 years in custody awaiting trial. All the freed inmates were not identified.

Chairman of the Presidential Committee and Chief Judge, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Justice Ishaq Bello on a visit to Kuje Correctional Centre, on December 19th, explained the conditions for the release of the inmates. The release, he said was based on age, inability to pay fine, ill-health and overstay of statutory detention period.

Justice Bello said the exercise was in line with President Buhari’s foresight to decongest the custodial centres to meet with the international standard of criminal justice and human rights standard. He said the Committee is working hard to increase…