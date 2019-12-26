Anambra man allegedly shot dead on Christmas day by policeman shooting at a cow

A tragic incident occurred on Wednesday December 25, as a man identified as Onyeocha Umuokwu was allegedly shot dead by a policeman.

The incident reportedly occurred at the home of one Engineer Eze in Alor Idemili South Local Government area of Anambra state.

Eyewitnesses alleged that the deceased was killed by a stray bullet shot by a policeman aiming at a fleeing cow in the community.

A post shared by This is Anambra on Facebook read;