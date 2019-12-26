Buhari’s ‘cabal’ are respectable Nigerians not hungry people – Garba Shehu

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu has once again defended the alleged cabal in President Buhari’s administration.

Garba Shehu who appeared on Channels Television’s Politics Today on December 25, debunked claims of the cabal influencing key decisions in President Buhari’s government. He insisted that the cabal in the presidency are not hungry individuals and do not deserve the criticism they get from Nigerians.

He also recalled how Nigerians believed former Presidents Umaru Yar’adua and Goodluck Jonathan’s cabinets were influenced by cabals.

Garba Shehu said;

“A lot of people who are being dragged into this cabal thing, they are respectable Nigerians who have achieved a lot for themselves and for the nation. They are not there as hungry people who are there to grab things for themselves.”

The Presidential spokesperson who refused to join words with first lady Aisha Buhari over claims of her husband…