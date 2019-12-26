Chris Brown gifted his daughter a stack of cash for Christmas (video)

Chris Brown surprised his daughter on Christmas day by gifting her a stack of cash.

The father-of-two opened a box and brought out the wad of cash which he gave his first child Royalty Brown, 5.

Royalty, who was dressed in her all-red holiday dress with a big bow, looked really excited.

“Look at all this money,” the Indigo singer said as he pulled out the dollar bills. “See how much money you got?”

Apart from the money, gifts can also be seen scattered around Royalty.

Another video posted a day earlier showed Royalty showing off her new Balenciaga sweatsuit which dad Chris Brown gave her.

“I asked her what she wanted for Christmas and she says… “BALENCIAGA,” Chris wrote in a caption

Watch the video below.