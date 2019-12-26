Enjoy the Holidays with Family, Friends….and GOtv!

It’s the last week in December so let’s close it with a bang!! We have a great mix of programmes to keep you, your kids and friends all cosied up this special Christmas week. From local content to sports to kiddies’ content, there’s something for everyone on GOtv.

Here’s the line-up of shows this week:

Football, football and more football!! Catch the Premier league matches: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City which airs this Friday, 27th December at 8:45pm and Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers showing on Sunday, 29th December at 5:30pm, both on SuperSport Select 2 (channel 32). For more football fixtures, visit www.supersport.com.

Ebele Okaro Movie Festival airs this Thursday, 26th December on Africa Magic Epic (channel 9):Binge watch the best of one of Nollywood’s veteran actresses, Ebele Okaro’s movies all day long.

Watch the best of Nigerian Festivals LIVE this holiday season! Miss Africa Pageant 2019 on Friday, 27th December at 4pm,…