‘I said Yes!’ BBNaija star Khafi announces her engagement to Gedoni

It seems they’ll be another “Big Brother Naija couple wedding,” as former housemates of the reality show, Khafi Kareem and Gedoni Ekpata are engaged.

An excited Khafi announced her engagement a few minutes ago on Instagram stating that she got the best “Christmas gift ever.”

Oh, and I got the best Christmas gift ever. #MrsEkpataLoading” she wrote

Khafi and Gedoni started began dating during the fourth season of Big Brother Naija.

The lovebirds had fans and viewers talking about them due to their sexual display in the house and while many speculated that their romance would end after the show, they are proving detractors wrong as they are soon to be married.