“I’m a lover of children” woman who slammed her maid to the ground cries and blames the devil after she was arrested (video)

The woman who slammed her young domestic help to the ground has been arrested in Enugu state and she blamed the devil for her actions.

The woman, named Amaka Otolehi from Ngor-Okpala, was arrested on Tuesday, December 24, by the Nigeria Police Force, Enugu State Command.

Amaka Otolehi was arrested alongside her husband Nkemakolam Otolehi for the abuse of Goewam Peace, a young girl from Jos. The child’s uncle, Jonathan Goewam, who gave her away to the Otolehi family to live with them, was also arrested.

Amaka blamed her actions on the devil. She said she acted out of anger and had never maltreated Peace prior to slamming her to the ground. She added that kids love her and her action towards Peace in that viral video is uncharacteristic of her.

Speaking to newsmen, she said in tears: “I don’t know what came over me. I don’t treat her in such manner before. You can enquire from her school, you can ask our neighbours.

“This is not how we have been living, I’m a lover…