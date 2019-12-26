Man beats wife to death on Christmas day in Ogun

The Ogun State police command has arrested a 37-year-old man identified as Mutiu Sonola, for beating his wife, Zainab Shotayo to death.

Mutiu who kept hitting his wife over a minor issue till she slumped and slipped into a coma, reportedly fled the scene of the incident upon realizing she might die.

The suspect was arrested by police detectives from Ibara Division of Ogun state Police Command, after Zainab was confirmed dead by a doctor after being rushed to State Hospital in Ijaiye by her father who was alerted by neighbours.

Ogun State’s Police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi who confirmed the suspect’s arrest said Mutiu will be transferred to the homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution as they await the autopsy report.

He said;