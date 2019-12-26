Nigerian man, Emmanuel Mong arrested at Seattle airport

A Nigerian man identified as Emmanuel Mong has been arrested while trying to catch a flight home and he’s now in the process of being extradited from Washington to Stamford in California, where he will face charges that he illegally intercepted a $30,000 wire transfer from Purdue Pharma.

According to Port of Seattle Police, 24 year-old Mong of Savannah, Georgia, was trying to catch an Emirates Airlines flight to Nigeria on December 16 at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Seeing there was a felony warrant in his name, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers detained him until police arrived at Sea-Tac Airport. According to the report, Stamford police issued a warrant for Mong’s arrest in 2017, charging him with first-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit first-degree computer crime and conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, with a court-ordered appearance bond of $250,000.

Despite his protests that he has never lived in Georgia and claims that he…