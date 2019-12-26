Nigerian woman who got married in 1984, delivers baby after missing her menstruation for 13 years





A Nigerian woman who got married in 1984, has welcomed her first child for the first time after missing her menstruation for 13 years.

Recalling how a nurse broke news of her pregnancy to her, Mrs Osiebo who welcomed a baby boy on December 13 said;

58-year-old Dorcas Osiebo recalled how her hope was dashed after seeking for help from both traditional and orthodox medical practices. The woman who entered menopause in 2006, also revealed her younger sister who got married after her is already a grand-mother.

“But early this year (2019), I just felt in my body as if I was pregnant, but I thought how can that be especially when I have not seen my period since 2006,” she said. “I got married in January 1984, but there was no child at all; people who got married the same year with us have children; even my immediate younger sister has grand-children,” Dorcas said.

She revealed that she was confused and excited when her Pastor’s wife, a nurse confirmed her pregnancy. “I…





Source: Linda Ikeji