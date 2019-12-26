Norwegian Princess Martha Louise’s ex-husband takes his own life

The ex-husband of Norway’s Princess Martha Louise has taken his own life, it has been announced.

Ari Behn, 47, who was the father of Martha Louise’s three children, died by suicide, the Royal Palace confirmed in a heartbreaking Christmas Day statement.

In the statement released on Christmas evening, King Harald said: “It is with great sadness that the Queen and I have received the message of Ari Behn’s passing.

“Ari has been an important part of our family for many years, and we carry warm, fond memories of him.

“We are grateful that we got to know him.

“We grieve that our grandchildren have now lost their dear father, and have deep compassion for his parents and siblings, who now have lost their dear son and brother.

“We ask that Ari’s immediate family get some rest during this difficult time.”

Geir Hakonsund, Mr Behn’s manager, said on behalf of his family: “It is with sadness in our hearts that we, the closest relatives of Ari Behn, announce today…