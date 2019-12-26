Reno Omokri shares photos of activist, Deji Adeyanju, being treated in a Dubai-based hospital

Reno Omokri has shared photos of Deji Adeyanju being treated in a Dubai-based hospital.
Adeyanju suffered injuries after allegedly being beaten by hoodlums during a #FreedomRally in front of the National Human Rights Commission on Monday December 23rd.
”Happening Now: Former APC spokesman, Timi Frank, visiting Deji Adeyanju at the hospital where he is on admission in Dubai. This is not time for much talk. The situation is just sad. Very sad. Deji, you are the great Nigerian hero!?” Reno wrote
