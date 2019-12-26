Zamfara government bans selling of cattle without receipts and photos

The Zamfara State Government has announced a ban on selling of cows without receipts and photos.

The state commissioner of security and home affairs, Abubakar Daura who made the announcement in Daura said the decision was taken to curb the rate at which stolen livestock are being sold at markets in the state.

Recalling how five trailers loaded with cows and cattle stolen from Zamfara State was intercepted in Kaduna and Lagos state, Daura stated that security operatives in the state have been instructed to enforce the ban which includes verification of receipts and cows being conveyed and making sure both the buyer and seller take photos after the transaction has been concluded.

He said;