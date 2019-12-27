15 killed after Plane carrying 98 people crashes on takeoff from Kazakhstan airport (photos/video)

At least 15 people have died with many injured after a Plane carrying 98 people including five crew members crashed during takeoff from an airport in Kazakhstan on Friday, December 27.

About 66 onboard the Bek Air plane with flight number Z92100 survived the crash with injuries, 50 of whom were hospitalized, the AP reported. Twenty-two of those were in “extremely severe” condition, airport officials said.

The aircraft which was heading to Nur-Sultan on a pre-dawn flight from Almaty, Kazakhstan’s largest city “lost altitude during takeoff and broke through a concrete fence” before hitting a two-storey building, Kazakhstan’s Civil Aviation Committee said.

A survivor told News website Tengrinews she heard a “terrifying sound” before the plane started losing altitude.

“The plane was flying with a tilt. Everything was like in a movie: screaming, shouting, people crying,” she said.

Another survivor, Aslan Nazaraliyev, a businessman, told the Vremya…