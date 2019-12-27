Catholic priest replies MFM general overseer after he said Christmas is “unbiblical”

A Catholic priest has responded to the MFM general overseer, Daniel Olukoya, after the latter said Christmas is “unbiblical”.

Olukoya said the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) does not participate in the celebration of Christmas because no book in the bible recorded the word “Christmas” or that Jesus was born on December 25.

He added that December 25 is a date originally set aside by the ancient Romans for the Mars festival by the worshippers of the sun. Olukoya said the birth of Christ was subsequently co-opted into the same date to give the Mars festival more popularity and then renamed “Christmas”.

He warned modern Christians to stop promoting such an “unbiblical” celebration.

Responding to Olukoya, Catholic priest, Reverend Father Chinenye Oluoma, explained why Christians all over the world celebrate Jesus on the 25th of December.

In a Facebook post titled Where Is It In The Bible?, the priest explained that there are many…