“He has always been my help” Khafi says as she shares new photo with her fiance Gedoni

Big Brother Naija star, Khafi shared a new photo of herself and her former housemate-turned-fiance Gedoni.

 

Khafi and Gedoni shocked Nigerians when they announced their engagement on December 26, months after meeting in the Big Brother Naija house where they started a romantic relationship.

 

Most Nigerians debated about their relationship and whether or not it would last.

 

Their engagement came as a complete surprise when they announced it on Boxing Day.

 

Hours after, Khafi shared a new photo with her fiance. In the photo, Gedoni is seen helping Khafi off a yacht.

 

“He has always been my help,” Khafi captioned the photo.

 

Source: Linda Ikeji

