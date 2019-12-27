“He has always been my help” Khafi says as she shares new photo with her fiance Gedoni

Big Brother Naija star, Khafi shared a new photo of herself and her former housemate-turned-fiance Gedoni.

Khafi and Gedoni shocked Nigerians when they announced their engagement on December 26, months after meeting in the Big Brother Naija house where they started a romantic relationship.

Most Nigerians debated about their relationship and whether or not it would last.

Their engagement came as a complete surprise when they announced it on Boxing Day.

Hours after, Khafi shared a new photo with her fiance. In the photo, Gedoni is seen helping Khafi off a yacht.

“He has always been my help,” Khafi captioned the photo.