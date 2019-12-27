Huddah Monroe reveals shocking details about how she lost her virginity at 19 (Watch Video)

Kenyan socialite and reality star, Huddah Monroe has revealed shocking details of how she lost her virginity at 19.

During a QnA session on Instagram with her fans, the former Big Brother Africa housemate disclosed the damning details of how she lost her virginity when a fan asked.

She said: “I lost my virginity when I was 19,” she started. “This mother f**k*r got me drunk then f*cked me, so I guess that’s rape right? I should press charges!” she added

This comes two-years after Hundah Monroe claimed she was disvirgend by Kenyan rapper and former Big Brother Africa housemate, Prezzo.

Watch the video below.