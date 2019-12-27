Indian actor, Kushal Punjabi, 37, commits suicide

Bollywood actor Kushal Punjabi, 37 has been found dead at his residence.

According to local media reports, his body was found hanging in his Mumbai home, India on the night of Thursday, December 26th. He was last seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan.

His colleague, Karanvir Bohra shared the news of his demise on social media saying;

“Ur demise has shocked the hell out of me. I’m still in denial @itsme_kushalpunjabi. I know you are in a happier place, but this is unfathomable. The way you lead your life really inspired me in more ways than one….but what was I to know. Your zest for dancing, fitness, off-road biking, fatherhood and above all that, that smiling face of yours, your happy-go-lucky nature your warmth all that was such ingenuity. I’m gonna miss you so much #kushlani You will always be remembered sad a guy who lived a full life”.

Punjabi’s funeral rites will be held in Mumbai by 4 pm on Friday, December 27th