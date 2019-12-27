Music executive Damon Dash faces $50million lawsuit from photographer who claims he sexually assaulted her while she was sleeping

American music executive and entrepreneur, Damon Dash has been accused of allegedly committing sexual battery in a lawsuit.

According to a report by The Wrap, famed photographer Monique Bunn has filed a sexual battery lawsuit against the Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder. In the suit, Bunn reportedly alleges that Dame groped her while she was at a home he shared with his partner, Racquel Horn, for a photoshoot.

The documents alleged that the incident happened on April 18, the day after the shoot began. Bunn says she was sleeping in the room of Dame’s daughter when she awoke and realized the mogul was touching her inappropriately.

“While Bunn was sleeping, Dash approached Bunn and placed his hand on Bunn’s breasts and placed hands/fingers on Bunn’s buttocks. Dash did not have the permission or consent to touch Bunn’s sexual organs,” reads one part of the suit. “Dash was wearing a robe and had no underwear on. Dash had been drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana…