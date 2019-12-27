My attackers must be arrested and prosecuted – Goodluck Jonathan

Nigeria’s former President, Goodluck Jonathan has called for the arrest and prosecution of gunmen who attacked his home in Otuoke, Bayelsa, South South Nigeria.

He also thanked Nigerians for the continuing show of solidarity and sympathy following the Christmas eve attack by unknown gunmen in his country home in Otuoke, Bayelsa State.

The former President who stated this while conducting sympathisers round the scene of the attack on Friday also commended the Nigerian military for their gallantry in repelling the attack by engaging the assailants in a fierce gun duel that unfortunately claimed the life of a soldier.

Jonathan noted that since the assailants attacked his marine security post on December 24, 2019 many Nigerians of different social status, including President Muhammadu Buhari, state Governors and political party leaders as well as foreigners had either visited him or called to express their heartfelt sympathy over the unfortunate attack in his house….