Newly married 26-year-old woman arrested while trying to cash $1m from 77-year-old husband’s account

An Israeli woman who tried cashing almost $1 million in checks from her 77-year-old husband’s account, has been arrested.

26-year-old Lin Helena Halfon whose bail has been set at $1 miilion, was arrested earlier this month at Tampa International Airport.

The newly married woman who is facing charges of money laundering, organized fraud and exploitation of an elderly person, reportedly walked into a branch of Amscot to cash a $1 million check with claims of wanting to buy a yacht for her and her husband.

The police were called in after the lady whose request was declined by the bank employees, came back later in the day with three other checks each for $333,333. Halfon’s husband, 77-year-old Tampa businessman Richard Rappaport was notified by investigators about the checks the following day.

Though Halfon told investigators she mailed the checks to her sister in Israel after a fight with Rappoport, it was learnt that two checks worth about…