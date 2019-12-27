Nigerian soldiers fete members of communities tormented by Boko Haram in the North East (photos)

Nigerians soldiers serving in the North East on Christmas day went the extra mile to put smiles on the faces of members of different communities tomented by Boko Haram terrorists the region.

The soldiers shared food items and drinks to the children in the communities. One of the soldiers, Cpt. Duniya, spiced up the ceremony by adorning the Santa Claus attire to the admiration of the children.

See more heartwarming photos below.

Photo of the soldier behind the Santa Claus attire