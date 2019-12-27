The Kardashian-Jenner sisters pose together at their Christmas Eve party

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters all posed for a photograph at the Christmas Eve party held in Kourtney’s mansion.

Kris Jenner had all her kids together at the Christmas Eve party and all the sisters took a photo together. But Rob was missing in the photo, though he was at the party.

Hours ago, a rare family picture of all the ladies side by side was shared by Khloe and she captioned it, “When Kourt throws a party, we glam up! Merry Christmas and abundant blessings from my sister squad and I.”

Rob at the party.