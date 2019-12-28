AGF, Malami explains why El-Zakzaky and wife remains in detention

Nigeria’s Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has said the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, was not released along with journalist, Omoyele Sowore, and former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, because the Federal Government cannot interfere in a case already being prosecuted by a state government.

The AGF’s spokesperson, Dr Umar Gwandu, said his principal revealed this during interviews with the Hausa services of the British Broadcasting Corporation and the Voice of America.

He said, “El-Zakzaky and his wife are being prosecuted by the Kaduna State Government on charges of murder.