British pop star, George Michael’s sister Melanie Panayiotou found dead on Christmas day

George Michael‘s sister Melanie Panayiotou was found dead on Christmas Day, exactly three years after the British pop star died.

“We can confirm that very tragically Melanie has passed away suddenly. We would simply ask that the family’s privacy be respected at this very sad time” the family’s lawyer, John Reid, said in a statement on Friday, December 27th.

London’s Metropolitan Police said emergency services were called to a home in north London on Wednesday evening due to “reports of the sudden death of a woman, aged in her 50s. The death is not being treated as suspicious by police” the statement said, adding that the coroner will compile a report into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Panayiotou’s death came three years after Michael, 53, died suddenly in 2016 on Christmas Day. He left behind a catalogue of hits, including “Careless Whisper” and “Faith,” and the Wham! tracks”Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” and “Last Christmas.”