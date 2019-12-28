Daystar Senior Pastor, Sam Adeyemi responds to Christians criticizing Christmas as “unbiblical”

Sam Adeyemi, the Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Center, has responded to those claiming Christmas is “unbiblical”.

Certain people, like Reno Omokri, Daddy Freeze, and MFM General Overseer Daniel Olukoya criticized the celebration of Christmas and said it’s not in the Bible. They added that Jesus was not born on December 25.

In reaction, Sam Adeyemi tweeted: “The countries from where they brought Christianity to Nigeria celebrated Christmas with uninterrupted power supply. Some of us were quarelling over whether eating Christmas chicken will make us go to heaven or not. Sense will “fall on us” one day. I pray it won’t be long.”