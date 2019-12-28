Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury rematch announced for February 22 in Las Vegas

The rematch for Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury boxing clash has been confirmed to take place in Las Vegas on Saturday, February 22, 2020

This comes a year after the first bout between the WBC champion Wilder and the British heavyweight ended in a draw at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Wilder confirmed the rematch in a tweet saying: “After February 22nd there will be no more unanswered questions. I will finish what I started, and this time Tyson Fury will not be getting up off that canvas so quickly.

“I’ve proven myself time and time again and I will do it again in February.”

The 31-year-old added in a statement: ‘There’s no more ducking and diving. The date has been set, and the ‘Bomb Squad’ is about to be securely detonated and the real champion crowned as the world watches on for the most anticipated fight in years.

‘This is unfinished business for me, but come February 22, this dosser will finally get what’s coming to him, and I can’t wait!’

